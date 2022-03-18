Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Up 24.0% in February

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 7,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 180,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 574.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 42,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.34.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

