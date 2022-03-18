Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.