PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.99. 87,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,788. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.41 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

