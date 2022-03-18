Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Performant Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $48,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 1,397,784 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,154,199 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 96.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.