Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PFMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 444,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 380,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 647.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 188,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

