Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Perion Network by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.