Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

