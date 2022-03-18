PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman Acquires $123,762.96 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) Chairman David A. Lorber bought 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PhenixFIN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.59. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 55.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.