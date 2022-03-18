Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 35,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.65 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.85.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.