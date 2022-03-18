Phore Trading Down 35.2% This Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Phore has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $529,444.80 and $3,560.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002482 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00316726 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,460,783 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

