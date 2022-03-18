Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Several research firms recently commented on PNGAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

