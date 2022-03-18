Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

About Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

