Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.05 on Friday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

