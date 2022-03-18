PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 776,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 647,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PJT Partners by 31.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

