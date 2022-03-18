Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

