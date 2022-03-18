PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 25,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

