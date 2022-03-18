PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.
Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 25,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.