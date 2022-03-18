Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PCOM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Points International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

