PolkaBridge (PBR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

PolkaBridge (PBR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $1.42 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.05 or 0.06837859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,503.06 or 0.99837385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040205 BTC.

PolkaBridge Coin Profile

PolkaBridge’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 79,846,724 coins and its circulating supply is 43,846,724 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

