Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

