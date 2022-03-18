Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on April 21st

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $81.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFBC. Raymond James increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.