Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $8.36 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

