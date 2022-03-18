Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $476.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,987,787 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

