Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,190. The company has a market cap of $399.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.