Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

PRGS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 146,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Progress Software by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Progress Software by 57.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Progress Software by 141.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Progress Software by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

