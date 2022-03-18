Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of PGR opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Progressive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

