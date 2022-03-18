Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,437.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

