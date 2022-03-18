Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 817,847 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.
Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)
