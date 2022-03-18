Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 817,847 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

