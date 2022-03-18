Proton Achieves Market Cap of $107.79 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $107.79 million and $12.22 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00036260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00106302 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,424,368,243 coins and its circulating supply is 9,870,971,463 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

