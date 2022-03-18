PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PVH traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

