Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pyxis Tankers.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 1,230,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.56. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.49.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

