Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issued By William Blair

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarLotz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

CarLotz stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 144,522 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 32.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.