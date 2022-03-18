Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By B. Riley

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

CMA opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $145,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

