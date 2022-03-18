Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

ZION stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

