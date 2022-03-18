Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Reduced by Truist Financial

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 639,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 217.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 496,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 72,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

