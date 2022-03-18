Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMDA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

GMDA stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

