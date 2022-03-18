Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

