Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MVB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MVB Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MVB Financial by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

