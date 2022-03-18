Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 373,230 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Quanta Services worth $148,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

