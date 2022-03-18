QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QUIK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.26. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

