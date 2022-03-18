Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 22,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA remained flat at $$5.14 during trading on Friday. 368,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.90. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

