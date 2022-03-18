R Bradley Gray Sells 8,625 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02.

Shares of NSTG opened at $32.97 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

