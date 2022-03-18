R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

