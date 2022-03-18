R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.45 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 12.0% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 6,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $295.89. The stock had a trading volume of 700,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,622,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

