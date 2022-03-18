Rallybio Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rallybio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).
RLYB stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $25.78.
In other Rallybio news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rallybio by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
