Rallybio Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rallybio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RLYB. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

RLYB stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

In other Rallybio news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rallybio by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.