Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $103.01

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.01, but opened at $98.07. Rapid7 shares last traded at $105.25, with a volume of 1,855 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,106,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

