Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

