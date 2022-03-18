Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.