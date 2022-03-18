Rebecca L. Owen Sells 5,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $365.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.72. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $380.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

