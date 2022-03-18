Rebecca L. Owen Sells 5,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $365.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.72. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $380.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
