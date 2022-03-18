Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RCRUY stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Recruit has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

About Recruit (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

