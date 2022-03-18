ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $11,365.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,547.26 or 1.00069413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00235334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00272971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00129644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00030899 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

